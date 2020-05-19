Tuesday Night Forecast: Muggy days continue with low rain chances

THIS EVENING: Scattered clouds, and a 10% chance of a shower or storm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Isolated strong storm possible, chance at 10%. Otherwise, increasing clouds and muggy by morning. Low: 68. Wind: East 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Warm and humid. Temperatures: north of HWY 79: lower to middle 80s with more clouds in the afternoon. South of HWY 79: more sunshine in the afternoon and highs from the middle 80s to near 90. A 10% chance of rain. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More humid with variable clouds. A 10% chance of showers or storms in the afternoon. Low: 68. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: As an upper disturbance dives to the Four Corner states, the rain chances start to increase. For Friday, a 20% chance of storms. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and a 20% chance of storms. Breezy & humid. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of storms with increasing clouds. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY (Memorial Day): Rain and storms now likely, chances now at 60%. Low: 71. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More periods of rain possible, chances at 30%. Low: 67. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.