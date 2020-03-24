Tuesday Night Forecast: More sunshine & very warm days ahead

THIS EVENING: Clearing clouds and lighter winds. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cooler. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Wind: Calm to Light NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and very warm. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

Wednesday’s Record Highs:

Tyler: 88° (1950)

Longview: 90° (1935)

Lufkin: 93° (1928)

THURSDAY: Breezy and very warm. Nearing record high temperatures. Low: 63. High: 89. Wind: South 15 mph.



Thursday’s Record Highs:

Tyler: 89° (1905)

Longview: 90° (1938)

Lufkin: 90° (1928)

FRIDAY: Clouds increase during the day but remaining very warm. Rain possible overnight into Saturday morning. Low: 65. High: 85. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front arrives Saturday morning. A 20% to 30% chance of rain through early afternoon. Breezy and less humid. Low: 66. High: 73. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, less humid but seasonal. A 20% chance of rain by Sunday evening and night. Low: 48. High: 71. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Showers through the afternoon, chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 53. High: 67. Wind: East 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 52. High: 71. Wind: NE 5 mph.