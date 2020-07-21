Tuesday Night Forecast: More storms Wednesday afternoon & not as hot

THIS EVENING: Scattered heavy storms ending after 8 PM. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Some fog by daybreak. Low: 75. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to peeks of sun in the afternoon. Scattered t-storms expected, a 30% chance. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING & NIGHT: Storms end by 9 PM. Decreasing clouds. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 10% chance of t-storms in the afternoon for Deep East Texas, otherwise more sunshine and hotter. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Another disturbance from the Gulf brings a few showers and storms, especially south of HWY 79 and for Deep East Texas. Rain chances 20% to 30%. Low: 76. High: 92. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of t-storms. The rain chance is greatest in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds to more sun and a drier day. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine taking back over and heating up. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Hotter weather taking back over. Low: 77. High: 95. Wind: South 5-10 mph.