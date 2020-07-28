Tuesday Night Forecast: More storms Wednesday & a brief round of hotter weather

THIS EVENING: Isolated storms ending after 9 PM. Partly cloudy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Showers possible by morning, chances best near I-30. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain and storms across the northern areas. By the afternoon, a few t-storms possible. Chances of rain at 30%, 40% to 60% at I-30. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING & NIGHT: Early evening t-storms end. Skies become mostly clear. Very humid night. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 10% chance of rain. Otherwise, more sunshine and a hotter day. Highs: 92-95. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid. A 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon with a cold front sliding through. Low: 77. High: 90. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few showers early for Deep East Texas, the chance at 20%. Otherwise, partly cloudy and less humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Continued less humid with sunshine. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds mixed with sunshine and heating back up, but still comfortable. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Gulf moisture increasing. Partly sunny and warmer. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.