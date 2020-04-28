yleh

Tuesday Night Forecast: Line of severe storms overnight, sunshine Wednesday

Severe Weather Alert Day:
Tonight – early Wednesday morning

Read more about the severe threat here.

THIS EVENING: Scattered severe storms dissipating. Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & warm. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: There is a 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms as a line is moving southward into Texas. Timing: I-30 between 9 PM and 12 AM, I-20 area between 11 PM and 1 AM, and south of HWY 79 after 12 AM and into early Wednesday morning. All storms pose a severe damaging wind gusts primarily, with a secondary threat for hail and isolated tornadoes. Low: 62. Wind: South 15 mph, turning NW by morning.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain ends in Deep East Texas before sunrise. Decreasing clouds and less humid. High: 75. Wind: Northwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 77. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a lot warmer. Low: 56. High: 81. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A few more clouds with the sunshine and very warm. Low: 60. High: 86. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid. Low: 67. High: 88. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds with the sunshine. Breezy and muggy. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining humid. A 20% chance of showers or a storm. Low: 71. High: 86. Wind: SW, turning North 10 mph.

