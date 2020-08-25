Tuesday Night Forecast: Laura impacts begin Wednesday, very heavy rain Thursday

Tropical alerts are in effect ahead of Laura’s landfall and impact to East Texas.

THIS EVENING: A warm evening with partly cloudy skies and a few showers in Deep East Texas. Temperatures to the 80s and a few 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and warm. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms primarily in the late afternoon and evening, but a few showers possible in the morning to midday. Chances at 40% to 60% (higher in southern areas). Highs: upper 80s to mainly the lower 90s. Wind: East-SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Rain becomes likely as Laura makes landfall and moves northward into East Texas. Heavy rain likely toward morning. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: Increasing from South to North 20-40 mph or higher with gusts possibly greater than 50 mph in southern areas.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain and storms for our area, especially eastern counties (east of HWY 69). Rain ends late evening. Totals up to 5 inches, isolated higher amounts. A Flash Flood threat also. Highs: lower 80s and 70s. Wind: North, NW 25 mph.

FRIDAY: A few showers remain, otherwise some sunshine. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: WSW 10 mph.

SATURDAY – TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Enough moisture to bring a few t-storms each afternoon, a 10% to 30%. chance. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: South 5-15 mph.