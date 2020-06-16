Tuesday Night Forecast: Isolated storms with hotter days to come

Weather Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:
East Texas Storm Team Logo_1551911965710.jpg.jpg

THIS EVENING: Rain showers dissipate, and skies become mostly clear. Temperatures fall to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds return by morning. Humid. Low: 71. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few isolated storms in the afternoon, chances 10%. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Passing clouds and very humid. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and humid. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): A 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Still very warm and humid. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sunshine with a low rain chance at 20%. Very warm. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar