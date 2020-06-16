Tuesday Night Forecast: Isolated storms with hotter days to come

THIS EVENING: Rain showers dissipate, and skies become mostly clear. Temperatures fall to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds return by morning. Humid. Low: 71. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few isolated storms in the afternoon, chances 10%. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Passing clouds and very humid. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and humid. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): A 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Still very warm and humid. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sunshine with a low rain chance at 20%. Very warm. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.