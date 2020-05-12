Tuesday Night Forecast: Isolated storms & very humid days ahead

THIS EVENING: Skies cloudy with a few showers in the area. Heavier rain in Deep East Texas at times. Temperatures to the 70s and the 60s. Wind: South, SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain decreasing. Some drizzle by morning. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A 10% chance of rain or storms in the afternoon. Warmer and more humid. High: 84. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A brief morning shower for northwestern counties. Otherwise, an isolated shower or a storm in the afternoon. Overall rain chances less than 20%. Clouds in the morning to sunshine in the afternoon. Very warm. Low: 68. High: 86. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Storms are possible in the afternoon, chances at 30%. Very warm. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms are likely, chances at 70%. A risk of severe weather along with heavy rain. Low: 68. High: 83. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More rain and storms possible, chances at 60%. Flood threat through the weekend with 2-3 inches possible. Low: 66. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: More showers possible, chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 66. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds decrease. Lower rain chances and humid. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.