Tuesday Night Forecast: Increasing wind & humidity leading to severe storms Friday

THIS EVENING: Clear and cold. Temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s. Wind: South 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Light freeze and patchy frost for Wednesday morning. Lows: upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine with clouds increasing for the afternoon. Warmer and breezy. High: 68. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming mainly cloudy. A 40% chance of rain showers. Windy & muggy. Low: 54. High: 72. Wind: South 20 mph.

FRIDAY IS A SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy, and warm. Rain showers and storms increasing for the afternoon and evening, chances at 80%. Severe storms becoming likely, with damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and hail all possible. Heavy rain will be the primary threat, with potentially 2+ inches of rain possible. Low: 63. High: 74. Wind: South 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning rain ending, then mostly cloudy. Low: 42. High: 48. Wind: NW 15 mph. Chance of rain at 30%.

SUNDAY: A few clouds, but a milder day. Low: 32. High: 59. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds, and a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 46. High: 65. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy. Low: 52. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.