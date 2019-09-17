Tuesday Night Forecast: Imelda brings heavy rain threat later this week

Weather Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: Few showers around with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 10% to 20% chance of a shower by morning. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: As the remains of Imelda lift northward, rain chances increase more. A 40% to 60% chance of showers and a few storms. Not an all-out washout, but waves of rain at times. Some could be heavy with lightning. Breezy & humid. Highs: lower to middle 80s..some near 90 north of I-20. Wind: SE 15 mph, gusts over 20 mph at times.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy. Likely off and on rain and storms, chances at 60% to 70%. Milder day. Lows: Lower 70s. Highs: at most the lower 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 60% chance of more rain. Otherwise, warm and muggy. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of showers. Otherwise, warmer. Low: lower 70s. High: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY through TUESDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. Very humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower to some middle 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC