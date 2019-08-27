Tuesday Night Forecast: Humid with more storm chances tomorrow

A break in the triple-digit heat is welcomed as a weak cold front is in the area. This produced rain and storms this morning and a few more chances will occur in the next 36 hours. Overall, there is no 100-degree weather in the coming days.

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy and warm. Temperatures fall to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly to mainly cloudy skies. Scattered storms returning early morning once again, mostly for the central and northern areas. Low: 74. Wind: North-NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. These are primarily in the morning to early afternoon. Deep East Texas could see a few storms in the afternoon. Not as hot. Highs: middle 80s to lower 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with 20% to 30% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. Best chances in southern counties. More humid. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Isolated showers chance (20%). Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and lower humidity. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: East, NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Low: 69. High: 93. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds passing through. Still pleasant. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.