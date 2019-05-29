Tuesday Night Forecast: Humid night, few storms Wednesday, stronger storms late Wednesday night

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 5-28-19

OVERNIGHT: Mostly to mainly cloudy, breezy and humid. Low: 74. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. During the afternoon, scattered t-storms possible, chances at 30%, and mainly areas west of US HWY 259. Humid, windy, and warm. Highs: middle 80s to near 90. Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, some gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING is a KETK & FOX51 SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

WEDNESDAY LATE NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Storms are likely, especially north and west of Tyler & Longview (and west of HWY 271), 70% chance there. They will move southeast toward the early morning hours on Thursday. Elsewhere, a 30% to 40% chance. Storms in northwestern counties could be strong to severe with hail and wind gusts as main concerns. Weakening as it heads towards I-20, but still could be gusty. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms with a weak front moving through, especially south of I-20 and in Deep East Texas for the afternoon. Not as hot. Highs: middle to lower 80s. Winds: Southwest, becoming NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of showers or a few storms. Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain and a few storms. Warmer. Lows near 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Hot and humid. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SSW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: SSW 10 mph.