Tuesday Night Forecast: Hot days to begin the month of July

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with hazy skies and breezy. Temperatures to the 80s and into the 70s. Wind: South 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return. Humid. Low: 79. Wind: South, turning SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to a lot of sunshine by the afternoon. Hotter. High: 95. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Heat index will feel like 102° – 109°. A Heat Advisory in effect.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and even hotter. A lighter wind and very humid. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: SW 10 mph. Heat Advisory in effect until 7 PM. It will feel like 105° – 110°.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain and storms as the atmosphere changes. Even hotter, very humid. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY, FOURTH OF JULY: More clouds, and with a pattern change a 20% chance of storms possible. Still hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and muggy. A 20% chance of rain and t-storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and continued humid. A 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: East 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated storms possible, chances at 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: East 5 mph.