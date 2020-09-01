Tuesday Night Forecast: Heavy storms likely overnight

THIS EVENING: A few isolated storms for the next few hours. Humid. Temperatures to the 80s. Storms increase again for northern areas after 9 PM. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Storms become likely across central and northern areas especially. The threat for heavy rain, possible flooding, and an isolated severe storm are all possible. Rain chances at 60% to 80% for areas west of HWY 259 and mostly north of HWY 21. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More rain and storms likely, especially through the morning to early afternoon. Rain chances at 60% north of HWY 79, and south of HWY 79 about a 30% chance of rain for now. Not as warm. Highs range from the lower to middle 80s north/central to the lower and a few middle 90s south of HWY 79. Wind: SW 10 mph. Additional storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

THURSDAY: More rain showers and storms with abundant clouds. Rain chances best south of I-20. Rain chances at 40%. Low: 74. Highs: middle 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Additional rain showers and a few storms, chances at 40%. Not as warm. Low: 72. High: 85. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain and an isolated storm under a mostly cloudy sky. Still a tad humid. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain or t-storms. A cold front arriving late day into Wednesday. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph.