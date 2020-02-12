Closings
Tuesday Night Forecast: Heavy rain & flooding Wednesday morning

**Heavy rain on the way through Wednesday late morning.
New rain amounts will be between 1-3 inches (with possible higher amounts in heavier rain bands). Overall grand totals possibly exceeding 6 inches in some areas.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for multiple counties until Wednesday night**

STORM TEAM FORECAST

THIS EVENING: Rain showers continue to pass through. Some rain heavy, and a few lightning strikes at times. Temperatures in the 40s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: The next wave of rain increasing after 2 AM. This rain likely to be heavy with and increasing for the morning commute. Flooding & ponding on roadways likely. Lows: middle 40s to near 50s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain and storms likely through mid-morning, then rain showers decrease to the east in the afternoon. Overall, a 100% chance of rain. Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s, but upper 50s and near 60 in southern counties. Wind: North, turning West 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Clouds continue, but slowly decrease by early Thursday morning. Colder. Lows: middle 30s to near 40. Increasing North wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds with mainly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 32. High: 55. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Milder day. Low: 36. High: 62. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few showers possible, chances at 20%. Warmer. Low: 54. High: 67. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain. Mild. Low: 62. High: 70. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Thunderstorms possible with a cold front, chances at 40%. Low: 64. High: 72. Wind: Southwest, becoming NW 15 mph.

