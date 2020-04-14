Tuesday Night Forecast: Frost Wednesday morning, then a warming trend

THIS EVENING: Passing clouds and breezy. Temperatures drop into the 50s and 40s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY EARLY MORNING: Frost is likely with skies becoming clear. Lows drop into the middle to upper 30s, a few lower 30s possible. Wind: Calm.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds clear to a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Highs: lower 60s. Wind: East 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Another cool morning, and then a warmer afternoon. Low: 42. High: 73. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front arrives Friday morning. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 56. High: 68. Wind: South, turning Northwest 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain under a mostly cloudy sky. Low: 46. High: 69. Wind: NE, turning SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Storms are possible, chances at 40%. Warmer and more humid. Low: 58. High: 75. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds and warm. Low: 57. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A warmer day and humid. Low: 60. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.