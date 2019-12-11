Tuesday Night Forecast: Frost & freeze Wednesday as sunshine returns

THIS EVENING: A few showers ending in Deep East Texas, and decreasing clouds. Cold. Temperatures to the 30s, feeling like lower 30s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Skies become clear. Most moisture from the road surfaces should evaporate, but patchy black ice possible in a few areas for the Wednesday morning commute. Lows: upper 20s to around 32°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine is back and a cool day. Highs: lower to middle 50s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few passing clouds, but a nice day. A frost and light freeze for the morning. Low: 33. High: 56. Wind: South 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a tad milder. Low: 39. High: 64. Wind: SSW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 68. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Much warmer and breezy under a partly cloudy sky. Low: 53. High: 71. Wind: SSW 15 mph. A 20% chance of rain Sunday night.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Temperatures are getting colder for the afternoon. Low: 48. High: 55. Wind: Southwest, becoming NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds and colder. Low: 35. High: 51. Wind: North 10 mph.

