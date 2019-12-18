Tuesday Night Forecast: Frost & freeze by morning, a warmer Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Clear and chilly. Temperatures are dropping into the 30s. Wind: Light NW 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and very cold. A frost & freeze for Wednesday morning. Lows in the middle to upper 20s. Wind: West 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and a nicer day. Highs in the middle 50s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: High clouds on the increase during the day. Low: 31. High: 58. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers possible, chances at 30% to 40%. Cloudy and cooler. Low: 40. High: 53. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds decreasing into the afternoon. Milder in the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 58. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 40. High: 63. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer in the afternoon after a cool morning. Low: 43. High: 67. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE: A few more clouds. Quite warm as Christmas approaches. Low: 45. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.