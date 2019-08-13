Tuesday Night Forecast: Few storms Wednesday with a brief cooldown

For the second consecutive day, Tyler Pounds Field in west Tyler & East Texas Regional Airport south of Longview in Lakeport reached 101° today. A cold front is about to move in on Wednesday and will bring a few showers and storms and a decent drop in temperatures. Behind the front, one day of lower humidity before it returns Friday & this weekend.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-13-19

THIS EVENING: A 20% chance of storms for I-30 counties. Elsewhere, mainly clear skies and humid. Temperatures fall into the 90s and 80s. Wind: Variable to NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms for central and northern counties mostly by Wednesday daybreak. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cold front moving through, giving us a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A 30% to 40% chance for showers and few storms – especially for the first half of the day. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A brief reprieve of lower humidity with plenty of sunshine. Still hot in the afternoons, just not as humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Humidity increasing. A 20% chance of rain Saturday in Deep East Texas. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: South 10 mph Saturday, SSW 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: A 10% chance of showers and a few storms in central and northern areas. Humid. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: South, turning East 5-10 mph.