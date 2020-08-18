Tuesday Night Forecast: Feeling like early summer than late summer

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: North 10 mph decreasing to 5 mph after sunset.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows: upper 60s to around 70, a few middle 60s near the ArkLaTex. Wind: North 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and pleasant. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: An even cooler morning, lows in the middle to upper 60s (a few lower 60s northeast of I-20). Continued sunshine and warmer. High: 91. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a tad warmer. Low: 67. High: 94. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds and hotter, with humidity staying in the comfortable range. Low: 70. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with a few clouds. Low: 72. High: 96. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Hot and slightly more humid. A 20% chance of t-storms in southern counties thanks to tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico. Low: 74. High: 97. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance area-wide of t-storms with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.