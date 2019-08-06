Tuesday Night Forecast: Evening showers end, Heat Advisory as temperatures rise

Afternoon temperatures are increasing across East Texas for the next few afternoons. Stay cool and hydrated. Be sure to check on the elderly, young children and make sure your pets are cool. Also make sure they have plenty of cool water too. Heat Advisory in effect for Wednesday & Thursday, likely to be extended through the weekend.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-6-19

THIS EVENING: A few t-storms ending after 9 PM. Decreasing clouds. Temperatures to the 90s and 80s to some 70s. Wind: SW, turning South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Very humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Wind: South, turning SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and isolated t-storms in the afternoon. Hotter. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: Southwest, turning South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny after morning clouds. Hot! Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.

FRIDAY through TUESDAY: Even hotter. Our first 100-degree day likely during this period. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs upper 90s to as high as 102! Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.