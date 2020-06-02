Tuesday Night Forecast: Even warmer days to come, monitoring Cristobal

Weather Forecasts

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers end after 8 PM. Decreasing clouds and warm. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds. Humid. Lows: lower 70s and a few upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms, isolated. Highs: mid-80s to around 90. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine with fewer clouds. Hot. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Hottest day of the year perhaps. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South, turning ENE 5 mph.

Starting Sunday: Impacts from Tropical Storm Cristobal is possible.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. A 20% to 30% chance of t-storms in the afternoon, higher chances across Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Storms chances increasing with Cristobal moving through East Texas, chances at 40%. Low: 71. High: 78. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cristobal moves out, and only a 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy and much warmer. Low: 70. High: 89. Wind: WSW 10 mph.

