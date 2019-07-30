Tuesday Night Forecast: A hot end to July

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to some clouds by morning. Staying warm and muggy. Low: 75, Wind: South, SE 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and hotter. A 10% chance of an afternoon storm in southern counties. High: 95, with the Heat Index above 100 in the afternoon. Wind: East, Southeast 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Still very warm and humid. A 10% chance of an afternoon thundershower. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or slightly higher. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A 10% rain chance with daytime heating. Low: lower to middle 70s. High: 93. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Not as hot. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Highs: Low 90s and upper 80s. Wind: SE 10 mph, turning NE 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas. Warmer and humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: East 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas.

