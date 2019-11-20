Tuesday Night Forecast: Day of transition Wednesday, rain returns Thursday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies and mild. Temperatures to the lower 60s and 50s. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear, but clouds returning by Wednesday morning. Lows: lower to middle 50s, a few upper 40s in eastern areas. Wind: SSE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing during the day to a mostly or mainly cloudy sky at times. Warm and windy. A 20% chance of light rain Wednesday evening and overnight. Low: 55. High: 76. Wind: South-Southeast 15-20 mph, gusts over 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance of rain, especially north of US HWY 84. Muggy & warm. Low: 63. High: 70. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain likely with a cold front and even a few storms. Behind the front, turning cooler. Rain chances at 70%. Morning temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60, briefly rising to the middle 60s south of I-20 (upper 60s in Deep East Texas), and then falling to the lower and middle 50s by the afternoon. Wind: South, turning Northwest 15 mph. Rain ends after 8 PM, but clouds continue into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds clearing by midday to a partly cloudy afternoon. A cool day. Low: 40. High: 57. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly morning and a warmer afternoon. Low: 38. High: 65. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 46. High: 70. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Storms likely, chances for now at 40%. A few storms could be strong in our area. Low: 60. High: 73. Wind: South 20 mph.