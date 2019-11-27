Tuesday Night Forecast: Cooler Wednesday, rain returning Thursday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and muggy. A few showers and an isolated storm increasing with a cold front after 9 PM. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: South, Southwest 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few showers with the cold front passing through. Cooler weather for Wednesday morning. Lows in the middle 40s. Wind: SW, turning NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine and increasing clouds. A cooler day. A 20% chance of rain for central and northern areas. High: 57. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Cloudy skies and rain likely, especially north of I-20 where rain chances are at 60%. South of I-20, chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 48. High: 56, but lower 60s south of HWY 79. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Rain chances at 40% to 60%. There is a potential of some stronger storms if significant heating occurs. Warmer and windy. Low: 57. High: 70. Wind: South, SE 20 mph with higher gusts.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms likely with a cold front, some storms could be severe. Rain ending late morning to early afternoon. Low: 66. High: 69. Wind: Southwest, becoming WNW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly day. Low: 42. High: 54. Wind: Northwest 15 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine, but still a cool day. Low: 33. High: 53. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and a warmer afternoon. Low: 34. High: 60. Wind: SSW 10 mph.