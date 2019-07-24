Tuesday Night Forecast: Cool and pleasant night with more sunshine Wednesday

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-23-19

THIS EVENING: Clearing clouds and a mild evening. Temperatures fall through the 80s into the 70s, some 60s after 10 PM. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear night and cooler temperatures. Lows: 60-65, Winds: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Sunny and feeling fantastic. It will feel fantastic outside. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Early morning lows in the middle to lower 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph, East 5-10 mph on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 66. High: 90. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% to 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Low 70s. Highs: Low 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph Saturday, South 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible, otherwise hotter and more humid. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SW 10 mph.