Tuesday Night Forecast: Continued hot weather with a few showers by Thursday

Tuesday was another hot day. Our Heat Advisory will continue into Wednesday as high temperatures reach the middle 90s and the feels like temperatures between 105° – 112°.

We are also monitoring major tropical development in the next 48 hours. This storm will become Barry, and has the potential to become a Category 1 hurricane. For East Texas, we do expect some rain chances this weekend for our area. Read more about the tropical system here.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-9-19

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies. Temperatures fall to the 80s and 70w. Winds: SSW 10 mph, turning South-SE 0-5 mph late evening.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Very humid. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: South, turning SW 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Even hotter under a partly sunny sky in the afternoon. A 10% chance of a few afternoon t-storms. High: 96. Wind: SW turning SE 5-10 mph. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT, ending Wednesday early evening.

THURSDAY: A weak cold front arrives, and a 30% chance of a few showers or t-storms. Still hot. Low: 77. High: 93-95. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Still hot and humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Impacts from the tropical system possible, including a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. Not as hot. Low: 74. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: East 15 mph, SE 15 mph in Deep East Texas.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance for some rain and storms – heavier rain might occur into Louisiana. Mostly cloudy and milder. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of a shower. Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: South 10 mph.

