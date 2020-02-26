Tuesday Night Forecast: Colder & windy conditions Wednesday

THIS EVENING: A cold front moving into Deep East Texas. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Temperatures drop to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind increasing and colder by morning. Lows: middle to upper 30s and near 40. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, making it feel like the lower 30s and the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds and then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Much colder and very windy. Highs: middle 40s to near 50. Wind: NW 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: The wind will relax allowing for a cold start by Thursday morning with a clear sky. Lows will range from the upper 20s to as cold as 25 degrees. Wind: Light East, South 0-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine continues and a milder afternoon. Highs: middle 50s. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine. Another cold morning, and then a warmer afternoon. Low: 36. High: 61. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and becoming warmer in the afternoon. Low: 41. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Warmer, breezy, and muggy. Low: 48. High: 70. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Windy & very warm. Lows near 60. Highs approaching the middle 70s. Wind: South 20 mph.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Showers and storms possible, chances at 40%. Still warm and humid. Low: 61. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

