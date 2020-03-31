Tuesday Night Forecast: Cold start Wednesday with a warmer afternoon ahead

THIS EVENING: Clearing clouds. Cool. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the lower to middle 40s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues with high clouds increasing in the late afternoon. Cool morning, comfortable afternoon. High: 73. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds pick back up, and a 20% chance of rain by evening and night. Low: 52. High: 73. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be gusty. Warm & humid. Low: 61. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 68. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warmer with scattered t-storms increasing. Chances at 40%. Low: 57. High: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More storms possible, chances at 40%. Low: 62. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, much warmer and humid. Low: 66. High: 80. Wind: SW 10 mph.