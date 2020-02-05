Cold air continues, rain mixing with sleet & snow Wednesday morning

The cold front is moving through Deep East Texas, and that’s where scattered showers and a few storms will be possible through the evening. Elsewhere, cloudy and colder. Rain (mixed with sleet and snow) likely for Wednesday morning.

Below are the current conditions in East Texas.

STORM TEAM FORECAST:

THIS EVENING: The cold front is moving through Deep East Texas, and scattered t-storms possible through late evening there. Elsewhere, colder with temperatures falling to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain increasing toward daybreak. Some rain could be mixed in with sleet and snow. Lows: middle 30s to the lower 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Much colder with widespread rain increasing through midday and early afternoon, chances at 80%. Some rain could be mixed with sleet and some snow, especially north of HWY 79. There is no accumulation expected as we stay above freezing. High: 42. Wind: NW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Passing showers or snow showers through the late evening. Chance of precipitation at 30%. By early Thursday morning, temperatures in the lower 30s. A light freeze – travel impacts not expected. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A brief flurry in the morning hours. Then, decreasing clouds with the sun slowly returning. Cold! High: 46. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder for the afternoon. Low: 30. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Slightly cooler with variable clouds. Low: 40. High: 63. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer. A 20% chance of rain late day. Low: 46. High: 72. Wind: South 20 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds return with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 57. High: 64. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 54. High: 65. Wind: South 10 mph.