Tuesday Night Forecast: Big temperature drop Wednesday afternoon

THIS EVENING: Rain to pick back up later this evening and into the night. A few storms also possible Temperatures in the 60s and some 50s. Wind: NE, turning East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain and some storms possible, still mild. Morning temperatures reach the 50s to near 60, but off to the northwest temperatures in the lower 50s and the 40s. Wind: Variable turning NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A stronger cold front and an upper disturbance will generate widespread rain and storms, especially during the afternoon. A few isolated stronger storms possible with a hail/wind threat, mostly for eastern and southeastern areas. Temperatures will get colder behind the front. Morning lows in the 50s and 60s. Afternoon temperatures falling to the 50s and some 40s late afternoon. Parts of Deep East Texas reaching the 70s before cooling down. Wind: Variable, turning Northwest 10-20 mph by late afternoon. Rain chances likely at 70%.

THURSDAY: Much colder morning with clouds. Lows in the 30s, feeling like the 20s! Lingering rain ending in the morning, then sunshine returning as clouds clear. Colder day. High: 48. Wind: NW 15 mph. Rain chances at 20% to 30%.

THURSDAY NIGHT (TRICK-OR-TREATING): Mostly clear and cold. Temperatures in the 40s to the 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is back but very cold. A frost and light freeze likely for us on Friday morning. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: turning South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Another front moving in. No rain, but a few clouds. Low: 37. High: 56. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a slightly warmer afternoon. Low: 35. High: 60. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer. Low: 44. High: 66. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Warmer afternoon. Low: 54. High: 71. Wind: SE 10 mph.