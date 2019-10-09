Tuesday Night Forecast: Big rebound in temperatures for Wednesday & Thursday

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and mild. Temperatures to the 60s and some 50s after 10 PM. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the lower to middle 50s and some upper 40s in far northern areas. Wind shifting SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly morning, variable clouds through the afternoon. A warmer day. Daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s. Wind: South-Southeast 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine with some clouds. Lows: middle 60s. Highs: upper 80s and near 90. Wind: South 15 mph. A 20% chance of rain for northern counties after 9 PM. Stronger storms are possible across the Red River with a cold front. That front arrives to East Texas early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Stronger cold front arriving Friday morning. This will be bringing in colder temperatures, rain, and isolated storms. Morning temperatures start in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but by the afternoon temperatures fall to the 50s and 60s. Wind: Southwest, becoming Northwest 20 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds, but unseasonably cool. Lows in the 40s and even some 30s are likely. Highs in the 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a milder afternoon, but still unseasonably cool for mid-October. Low: 45. High: 76. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to mainly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain showers. Low: 57. High: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of more showers and a few storms. Low: 65. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.