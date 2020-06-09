Tuesday Night Forecast: A few storms tonight, lower humidity Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Isolated storms forming along the cold front this evening. This storm chance is best south and east of Tyler & Longview. Temperatures from the 90s to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SW, turning West, then NW 10 mph after 9 PM.

OVERNIGHT: Storms remain possible until 3 AM in Deep East Texas. Clearing skies and cooler by morning. Lows: lower 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Less humid but still warm with sunshine. High: 89. Wind: Northwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable. Low: 60 (some upper 50s). High: 89. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warm. Low: 63. High: 92. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer with low humidity. Low: 67. High: 94. Wind: East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Hotter afternoon. Low: 68. High: 95. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 70. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Hotter day. Low: 72. High: 97. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.