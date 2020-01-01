Tuesday Night Forecast: 2020 bringing in clouds & rain

THIS EVENING, NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: Increasing clouds but dry. Temperatures in the 40s to the 30s. Wind: Southwest to South wind 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY: Becoming cloudy. A 40% to 60% chance of rain increasing for the afternoon and evening, especially south of I-20. Cooler. Low: 35. High: 52. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Widespread rain expected, especially south of I-20. In Deep East Texas, a few t-storms are possible with some heavier rain bands. Milder air moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures hold steady and rise to the lower 50s. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely and continues for areas south of I-20 and east of HWY 19. Warmer and breezy. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Chance of rain at 60%, and ending late afternoon and evening. A cold front arriving on Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Windy and colder. Low: 44. High: 54. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling even colder for us. Low: 35. High: 52. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer for the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 67. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds pick back up ahead of another cold front. Even warmer. Low: 46. High: 69. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain with another cold front. Turning cooler. Low: 49. High: 53. Wind: Southwest, becoming NW 15 mph.