Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warmest day of the year likely

TODAY: A little bit of patchy fog this morning. We’ll see much warmer temperatures this afternoon with high temperatures approaching 80 degrees for the first time of the year. High: 78. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight, temperatures will be mild. Low: 61. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Very warm and muggy again for Wednesday. Most of East Texas will be in the 80s with a chance of rain and storms in the evening. Severe chances remain low. Chance of rain” 20%. High: 81. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms arriving late. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 78. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with on and off rain throughout the day. We’ll also see much cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 55. High: 59. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a good chance of rain and warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 45. High: 64. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain chances will continue through Sunday with warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 57. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain ending by Monday afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 57. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.