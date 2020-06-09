Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warmest day of 2020 so far, temps near 100

TODAY: The main story today will be the heat this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s with strong SW winds. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible near the Toledo Bend area this evening. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 99. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will prevail with cooler temperatures arriving by the morning. Low: 64. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Much cooler in the afternoon, mostly sunny. High: 88. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 63. High: 90. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine and warm. Low: 65. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 68. High: 95. Winds: E 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Lots of sun and warm. Low: 69. High: 93. Winds: E 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 70. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.