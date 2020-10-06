Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warmer day ahead, Delta lurks in the tropics

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 83. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 57. Wind: E 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 85. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase from what is expected to be Hurricane Delta. Partly cloudy by the afternoon. Low: 61. High: 84. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with rain chances increasing as Delta makes landfall somewhere along the Louisiana gulf coast. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 78. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 63. High: 85. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 66. High: 90. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler as a front moves through the area. Low: 70. High: 84. Winds: W 15 MPH.