Tuesday Morning Forecast: Very low rain chances today & tomorrow

THIS AFTERNOON: We will not see rain today due to an area of high pressure anchored of Central Texas. We’ll see afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. High: 74. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Remember those jackets this evening because it will be chilly. Low: 48. Winds 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: After a cool start, we’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Rain chances will remain close to zero. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: We’ll see warmer temperatures to start and that will be the trend through the afternoon. Rain chances will arrive with an approaching cold in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. Low: 57. High: 73. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain chances will exist especially in the morning but temperatures will be much cooler in the afternoon after the front clears the area. Chance of Rain: 30% Low: 47. High 60. Winds: 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with below average temperatures for the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 42. NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temps in the 40s in the morning. Temperatures in the upper 60s by the afternoon. Low: 42. High: 68. SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Warmer in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will remain low through Monday. Low: 49. High: 72. NE 10 MPH.