Tuesday Morning Forecast: Tracking very warm temperatures this afternoon

TODAY: Some light drizzle and mist in the morning. Much warmer temperatures are on the way for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10% (AM). High: 83. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Muggy and warm tonight. Low: 69. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Much warmer temperatures with rain arriving in the evening. Chance of rain: 20% (60% overnight). High: 88. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: A cold front will move through in the morning which will provide us with additional rain chances on the way for the evening. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 62. High: 63. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: This April cool down will continue through the end of the work week. More rain is expected (especially am). Chance of rain: 30%-40%. Low: 50. High: 68. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Another wave of rain with cool temperatures remaining in place. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 52. High: 67. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some leftover showers in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cooler temperatures. Low: 47. High: 64. Winds: N 15 MPH.