Tuesday Morning Forecast: Tracking the potential of severe weather tomorrow

TODAY: A few showers and storms are possible along Interstate 20 early this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon with much warmer temperatures. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 80. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds ahead of our next storm system. Low: 64. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers and thunderstorms developing off to the west. Severe weather will possible for our Western counties around noontime. The first wave of storms will pose a tornado and large hail threat. The second round of the storms will pose a damaging wind threat in the evening. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 78. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the storms clearing out very early in the morning. Low: 59. High: 77. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an evening front. A few showers are possible along the front through the overnight hours. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 83. Winds: S 10-15 mPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Low: 56. High: 72. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 47. High: 74. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 52. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.