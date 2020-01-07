Tuesday Morning Forecast: Tracking severe weather potential for Friday

TODAY: Mostly sunny and not as warm. High: 62. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will allow our lows to fall well into the 30s. Low: 35. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunshine will continue with a warmer afternoon. High: 65. Winds: W 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: We’re looking at a chance of some rain in the afternoon. Despite rain chances we will be warmer. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 54. High: 71. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. All modes of severe weather are in play. (Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes). make sure you download the East Texas Storm Team App for the latest on this. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 62. High: 73. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few thunderstorms in the morning but nothing severe. Rain will come to an end by the afternoon with cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 44. High: 49. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with cool temperatures in place. Low: 31. High: 58. Winds: S 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Warmer with another chance of rain. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 46. High: 64. Winds: W 10 MPH.