Tuesday Morning Forecast: Tracking rain, wintry mix for Wednesday

TODAY: A few isolated showers are possible throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 70s before the cold front arrives this afternoon. It’ll be much colder for the evening. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 73. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few showers before midnight with heavier rain arriving after. A few storms with sleet pellets cannot be ruled out. Much colder. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 38. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A rain, sleet mix is possible for our NW Counties. To the NW of Tyler, Jacksonville, and Gilmer. Icy roadways are not expected at this time. The bulk of the activity will move out by noon. Cloudy skies and cold for the afternoon. A few flurries cannot be ruled out during the evening. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 43. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 28. High: 47. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much warmer. Low: 35. High: 63. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low: 38. High: 60. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few more clouds are expected with mild temperatures. Low: 40. High: 63. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Warmer with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 67. Winds: S 10 MPH.