Tuesday Morning Forecast: Tracking rain today

TODAY: We’ll see on off rain throughout the day. Some rain will be heavy at times. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 58. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers are expected tonight with much cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 60%. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Some lingering drizzle and light showers in the morning. Cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 52. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with light rain possible in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 40. High: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few showers are possible in the morning with clearing skies in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 42. High: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a cold start and warmer temperatures for the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 63. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Cold temperatures to start but a warmer afternoon is expected. Low: 45. High: 68. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain: Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 69. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.