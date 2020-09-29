Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sunshine and comfortable temperatures today

TODAY: Sunny and mild. High: 76. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 54. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and much warmer. High: 83. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and about as warm. Low: 59. High: 82. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 56. High: 75. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 60. High: 79. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 54. High: 80. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.