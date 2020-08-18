Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sunny and dry weather will prevail for the remainder of the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Humidity values won’t be nearly as high as they were this weekend. High: 95. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. A cold front will reinforce the cooler and drier air. Low: 70. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. High: 92. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and relatively mild. Low: 69. High: 91. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer. Low: 68. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few passing clouds as the warming trend continues. Low: 70. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 71. High: 96. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 97. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.