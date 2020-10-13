Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sunny and dry conditions continue today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 82. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 53. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 85. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Clouds will begin to increase throughout the day which will keep our temperatures in check. Rain chances will increase by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 80. Winds: W 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much cooler. Low: 48. High: 69. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 45. High: 74. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 61. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms associated with another cold front pushing through. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 75. Winds: SE 10 MPH.