Tuesday Morning Forecast: Storms possible this evening

TODAY: Lots of clouds today, showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. We could see some gusty winds, small hail, and short periods of heavy rain are possible for Deep East Texas through midnight. Chance of rain: 30% High: 77. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: A cold front will deliver storm chances early for Deep East Texas but most of the rain should be done by midnight. Much colder temperatures are expected by the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. Low: 46. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers are possible in the morning for East Texas. Storms are possible for Deep East Texas in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Right now, the severe weather risk remains very low. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 76. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Our Northwestern counties may see rain in the morning and most of the area will see a few showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 48. High: 57. Winds: E 10 MPH.

BLACK FRIDAY: Some showers in the morning with a better chance of storms on Friday afternoon. Remember those umbrellas If you’re heading to the stores. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 57. High: 72. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Spotty rain is expected in the morning with showers coming to an end by the early afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the evening. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 63. High: 66. Winds: W 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Much colder and drier. Breezy conditions are also expected. Low: 42. High: 54. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Continuing to trend colder with mostly sunny skies. Low: 33. High: 51. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.