Tuesday Morning Forecast: Some sunshine this afternoon

TODAY: We’ll see cloudy skies in the morning with some sunshine returning in the afternoon. Slightly warmer, with high returning to the upper 60s. High: 67. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: We’ll see a few passing clouds and cool temperatures. Low: 46. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Low: 46. High: 72. Winds: Se 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Skies will turn partly cloudy with some rain chances in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers ad thunderstorms throughout the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 61. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 71. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances returning. Chance of rain: 40%. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH. Low: 60. High: 74. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 78. Winds: SW 10 MPH.