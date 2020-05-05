Tuesday Morning Forecast: Skies clearing this afternoon

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures holding steady in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll also be less humid than what we’ve been over the last several days. High: 79. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, dry, and cool. Low: 54. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and mild. High: 80. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and remaining mild. Low: 57. High: 81. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms from the overnight hours into early morning. A few storms could be strong. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. High: 75. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much cooler. Low: 51. High: 70. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet. Low: 50. High: 74. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 54. High: 76. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.