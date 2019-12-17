Tuesday Morning Forecast: Skies clear today, but still cold this afternoon

TODAY: Decreasing clouds are expected throughout the day with skies turning mostly sunny by the afternoon. It’ll be a little breezy. High: 48. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies will allow our low temperatures to fall into the 20s for a hard freeze. Low: 29. Winds: W 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Lots of sunshine is expected which will allow our afternoon temperatures to be warmer than what we have this afternoon. High: 56. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be holding steady in the 50s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Low: 31. High: 57. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few showers around in the afternoon. It’ll continue to be cool. Low: 41. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies as the storm pushes to the East. Temperatures will trend warmer. Low: 40. High: 60. Winds: W 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a much warmer afternoon expected. Low: 41. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunshine will continue to start the holiday week. Low: 43. High: 67. Winds: S 10 MPH.